Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Diego “Cholo” Simeone “minimizes” the Spanish Classic

Diego Simeone, coach of the Atletico Madrid, “of course” who will see the Classic this Saturday between Real Madrid and Barcelona, his two direct rivals in the fight for the title of the League, although he warned that “the result will not change much” to the rojiblanco team “the result” in that match.

“We are going to see it. It is a world match, which everyone wants to see. There are two very strong teams. They have started the season badly and now they are both in a very good moment, either Barcelona in the League or Real Madrid in the Champions League and in the League “, he explained at the telematic press conference this Saturday.

“Obviously, looking at it and thinking later from what happens that the result is not going to change much. We have our goal (on Sunday against Betis at the Benito Villamarín stadium), which is to try to find our match where we believe that we can hurt a team that has been working very well lately, “added Simeone.

The Athletic It will need at least, depending on the score of the Classic, to tie against Betis to maintain its leadership of the LaLiga Santander classification. If Barcelona win, then they should beat the Verdiblanco team to stay in first place. In the other two cases, with one point he would still lead.

