Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Benzema has a pending account in the Spanish Classic

Nine unmarked classics. Four-year walk. Karim Benzema faces in the sweetest scorer moment of his entire career, a pending account in the duels against him Barcelona. It will be 36 white and just nine goals. For his football and the success of the auctioneer, a large part of the options of the Real Madrid to assault the leadership of LaLiga Santander.

He knows the responsibility that falls on his back since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The weight of number 9 required him to step forward, be more selfish in the last meters, continue to be the best partner when it comes to partnering for any of his teammates, but improving his scoring records was an obligation.

It was fulfilled by Karim, the main Madrid offensive benchmark in recent seasons, with a record-breaking scoring rate this season and breaking personal records. Against Liverpool the best streak of consecutive games scoring of his career was cut. Nine goals in seven games. Key goals in the recovery of Zinedine Zidane’s team and the renewed options to fight for the League and the ‘Champions League’.

“I am at a very good physical and mental level. My body and that of the squad are ready for this crucial moment,” highlights Benzema. His 24 goals and six assists in 34 games played in a season in which he has become the third highest scorer in the history of Real Madrid in the League, with 186 goals, beating Carlos Santillana, contrast with his low contribution on a day always indicated. in red on the calendar.

Karim was slow to debut in a classic. Until the sixth he did not sign his first goal and it was of little use. At the Camp Nou, where he only signed three goals in 17 games, his debut did not prevent the third consecutive Spanish Super Cup for Barcelona, ​​which was tenth in its history in 2011.

However, his new goals in the classics left an unforgettable moment and a record. His debut at the Bernabéu, in December 2011, left the fastest goal of the historic confrontation. At 22 seconds a failure in a simple pass by goalkeeper Víctor Valdés, became a gift that the French forward did not miss. Both were not of much use either. Real Madrid fell 1-3 in Pep Guardiola’s best stage.