Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Álvaro Morales cruelly mocks Lionel Messi

Alvaro Morales, an ESPN commentator, cruelly mocked Argentine star Lionel Messi, of the Barcelona after his poor participation in the Classic of Spain against him Real Madrid in the match of the 30th day of La Liga Santander on the Alfredo Di Stefano court.

Álvaro Morales, through his official Twitter account, published a short video where he simply laughed at Lionel Messi, since in his opinion, he did nothing in a new edition of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Classic of Spain.

“Messi … Messisito …. Hahahaha.”, Published the ‘Brujo’ Morales on his official Twitter account after the game where Real Madrid took the victory against Barcelona.

With this victory, Real Madrid is the momentary leader of the competition with 66 points, the same as Atlético de Madrid in the absence of playing against Real Betis.

For its part, Barcelona remained in third position with 65 units, the team led by Ronald Koeman being very touched.

