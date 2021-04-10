Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Alignments of the Spanish Classic

This Saturday, the Classic that everyone wants to see, we are talking about the meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​a game that could define the future of the league, considering that both teams and Atlético de Madrid have few points of difference.

The team commanded by Zidane has four important casualties for this meeting, with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane being the most sensitive, remembering that Hazard and Carvajal continue to recover from an injury that has taken them away from the courts for several weeks.

The merengue team arrives with a great display against Liverpool FC at the Alfredo Si Stefano Stadium, leaving almost the tie understood. The fans know that if they continue in the fight for the league title, they have to defeat their staunch rival.

Real Madrid Lineup: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Vinicius and Benzema.

For its part, Barcelona recovered two important pieces in defense, Pique and Sergi Roberto, which represents a relief for Koeman, remembering that the last game had to enable De Jong as a central defender.

Barcelona line-up: Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba, Busqeuts, De Jong, Pedri, Messi and Dembéle

