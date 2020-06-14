We continue with the emotions of the resumption in the Spanish League 2019-2020 this Sunday June 14 when the Real Madrid He returns to the activity with the clear objective of the title, but in this first duel he will receive a Eibar that goes by surprise to the field of Alfredo di Stéfano.

How the teams arrive

The box of Real Madrid He had been fulfilling a campaign with many ups and downs, when it seemed that they were better off they ended up losing the lead. After 27 days they added 16 wins, 8 draws and fell 3 times.

The You meringues They were last active on March 8 when they visited the Betis suffering a very painful 2-1 setback to give up the first place.

For his part, the Eibar He is fighting for his salvation, so they hope that the pause has helped them fine-tune details and come back with everything. After 27 dates they had added 7 wins, 6 draws and 14 lost games.

The Gunsmiths They were last active on March 10 before the pandemic when they received Real Sociedad, being beaten 1-2.

As he Real Madrid As the Eibar they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to take a step in the fight for their goals and gain confidence in this restart; in the general table we find the You meringues in second place with 56 points, while the Gunsmiths they are sixteenth with 27 units in The league.

These two teams faced each other for the last time on the distant November 9 at the Ipurua Municipal. In that shock the You meringues they won a strong 0-4 victory with a double of Karim Benzeman and goals from Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde.

Time and Channel Real Madrid vs Eibar

The game between Real Madrid vs Eibar it will be disputed at 7:30 pm, 7:30 pm, local time in Spain; in the United States it will begin at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET in the United States. Other hours are:

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 11:30 am

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 12:30 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 1:30 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil: 2:30 pm

The party broadcast Eibar vs Real Madrid LIVE for television will be exclusively on the channel Movistar LaLiga in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be SKY Sports, in South America on ESPN, while in the United States you can watch it on beIN Sports.

Real Madrid vs Eibar LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two high-quality teams that arrive determined to achieve the victory that will allow them to win in confidence, although clearly the favorites and obligated are the You meringues. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Real Madrid vs Eibar.

Real Madrid vs Eibar LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 28 Spanish League 2019-2020