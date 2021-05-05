“Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Eden Hazard’s last game with the ‘Merengues'” says Pedrerol

Real Madrid was one step away from qualifying for the Champions League final, after losing two goals to zero against Chelsea in the second leg of the semifinals, consuming a global score of three to one, with Eden Hazard, the most criticized player of the ‘Merengues’, especially by Josep Pedrerol.

At the end of the game, Eden Hazard can be seen having a good time and laughing with several Chelsea players, his former team, after Real Madrid was eliminated from the Champions semi-finals, an attitude that Pedrerol condemned, noting that the Belgian star I could go off the team for this.

“I think Hazard is going to go away, it’s opinion. He is also making jokes, what he has to do is greet his teammates and make those jokes in the locker room. It may be Hazard’s last game with Madrid in the Champions League. ”Pedrerol said.

With this elimination, Real Madrid will have to put all its cards in the fight for the Spanish League, where it still has options to revalidate its title as long as it can beat Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona lose points.

For now, Eden Hazard has left very bad impressions on Madrid fans, not only because of this attitude after the elimination in the Champions League but also because of his endless injuries, his poor performance and these attitudes that have not helped him in the face of the fans.

