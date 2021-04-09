Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Zidane takes pressure off Vinicius Jr for the Spanish Classic

The barrage of praise that the Brazilian has received Vinicius Junior since his stellar match against Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, he has found the brake on his coach Zinedine Zidane, on the eve of the classic against Barcelona, ​​asking for tranquility and not to be repeated in excess “that he will be the best.”

Vinicius’ work in each training session rehearsing the shots on goal as the main aspect to improve. His patience in the moments in which he has left the eleven when Eden Hazard has recovered or has not had the desired continuity.

The professionalism of the Brazilian who has a team waiting for him after each match at home, with physiotherapy and recovery sessions late at night. Everything, he found the prize he was looking for against Liverpool, the day that Vinicius signed his dream night, author of a double and absolute reference of the good game of Real Madrid to take a giant step towards the semifinals of ‘Champions’ with a 3- 1.

Zidane also surrendered to the great game of his player. “I’m happy for Vini, he deserves it,” he acknowledged. “He needed to score a goal but with the fantastic job he’s doing and what he’s doing to the team, scoring two goals will give him confidence.”

For a Real Madrid footballer there is seldom a middle ground. Vinicius has gone from hearing that it was going to be ‘Golden Ball’ shortly after his arrival in Spain, to seeing himself as a bargaining chip in millionaire transfers, to weathering criticism for his lack of accuracy in the definition and now to the capital praise . It is when the figure of Zidane warns of the danger if the player and his environment do not put his head at a good moment. As difficult to manage as the bad guys.

“We are enjoying Vini, we are happy with him and his work,” the Madrid coach confessed at a press conference. “He is very young, you have to leave him alone and not talk too much about these things that he is going to be the best,” he asked.