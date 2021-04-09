Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Spanish Classic changes referee at game time

The Arbitration Committee of the Professional Competition (CACP) of Spanish football has changed the appointment of referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, the referee initially appointed to direct the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona on matchday 30 of LaLiga, due to a muscle injury, replacing him Jesus Gil Manzano.

Gil Manzano, from the Extremadura Committee will therefore be in charge of directing the Classic, this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT) at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium.

Mateu Lahoz, from the Valencian Committee, suffered a muscle injury in one of his training sessions this week.

It should be remembered that Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other this Saturday in a new edition of the Spanish Classic, a match where more than three points will be played.

