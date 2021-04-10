Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Raoul Ortiz stands at the feet of Karim Benzema after the Spanish Classic

The sports writer Raoul ortiz of the Fox Sports network, surrendered to the performance of the French footballer Karim Benzema, in the victory of the Real Madrid about him Barcelona in the Spanish classic.

Read also: Liga MX: Gervinho, Parma player, in the orbit of Pumas

I have criticized him a lot, several viscerally, I accept it .. Today I have to acknowledge Karim. No more comments on him. Late, but I understood “, was the message from Raoul Ortiz.

The Mexican narrator shared his message through social networks, where he made it clear that he was wrong to be a harsh critic of the French striker in his career, ensuring that this is now in the past.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

I have criticized it a lot, viscerally several, I accept it .. Today I have to acknowledge Karim. No more comments on him. Late, but I understood. – Raoul Ortiz (@RaoulPolloOrtiz) April 10, 2021

Raoul Ortiz was fascinated by Karim Benzema’s notation in Madrid’s two-for-one victory against Barcelona, ​​recognizing the great work that the Frenchman did in this match that puts his team into the fight for the title.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content