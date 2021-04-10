Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Goal Karim Benzema in the Spanish Classic

After a great collective play that started from the Real Madrid area, Valverde combined passing midfield to assist Luvas Vázquez, who saw the movement of Benzema, to give him the ball and masterfully define with the heel of the boot.

Both Ronald Koeman and Zidane know that it is a game that they are obliged to, beyond honor, part of the future of the League is played, considering that Atlético de Madrid has 66 units, one more than Barcelona and three more than the team Meringue

Also read: Chivas: José Juan Macías would be the signing target of Olympique de Marseille

During the first minutes, Madrid has pushed Barcelona in their area, forcing them to jump the line, something they are not used to. Lionel Messi has been participatory in play, who has managed to combine with Pedri.

Also read: Chivas: Why did José Juan Macías lose title to Vucetich?

One of the sectors that has attacked the merengue team the most is on the right wing, a sector in which Sergiño dest is located, who has not managed to have as much projection in the attack as he likes, having Vinicius as his brand.