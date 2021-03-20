Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Atalanta surprises in the free kick that ended with the goal of Colombian Muriel

Real Madrid feast on Atalanta Maradoniana de Vinicius career that ends with failure

TOtalanta was able to get on the scoreboard thanks to a free kick that the Colombian player, Muriel, managed to score to beat Courtois in the second half and although it was a great goal, the style that He showed the Italian painting left several surprised.

Muriel was getting ready to collect, when all the Atalanta players ran towards the barrier formed by Madrid, causing the distraction and then the goal that the Belgian goalkeeper could not stop.

Weight to the goal, It was not enough for Atalanta to get into the fight and they were eliminated. But the goal made Muriel make history, as he becomes the first Colombian to score from a free kick in the Champions League.