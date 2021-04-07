Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr’s tremendous record after his double against Liverpool

Real Madrid struck first in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, against Liverpool FC, in a match where Vinicius Jr was uncovered with a double, imposing a new brand on the club.

According to information from ESPN Data, Vinicius became the youngest Real Madrid player to score a double in a defining phase of the Champions League, with 20 years and 268 days completed.

“Vinícius Jr. achieves his first double for Real Madrid’s first team (he scored twice in a match with Real Madrid Castilla in 2018) Vinícius is the youngest to achieve a double for Real Madrid in a UCL KO phase (20 years, 268 days) #ChampionsxESPN “

In addition to this, “Vini” also got his first double with the Real Madrid first team, having previously scored one with Castilla in 2018.

The Spanish team has one foot in the next round, as any draw or victory is enough to advance to the semifinals of the Champions League, while Liverpool must win by a difference of 2 goals.

