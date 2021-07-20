Real Madrid: “Vinicius always had a goal”

Cacau arrives at the meeting with BRAND with a folder full of photos with Vinicius, the crack that simmered in the Escolinha that he runs. The Madrid winger, who is on vacation in Cancun (Mexico), arrived at the Cacau School, one of many that Flamengo sponsors throughout the country, at the age of six. And he stayed until he was 12.

“Vini was, and is, very shy. He was skinny, but he flew

ba over the field

. It was noted for its speed and precision in speed. He did everything very fast. But what was best was his head. He was very daring and always played with boys two years older than him, “Cacau tells us proudly. They both have close contact. A lot. In fact, in 2019, the coach visited Madrid and stayed at Vini’s house.” forget about the Escolinha. He always shared all his trophies with the boys here and he comes to the neighborhood when he can, “he says. The Sao Gonalo neighborhood is not just any neighborhood. It is a humble place for the resident, dangerous for the visitor.

“Things have gotten worse in recent years,”

Cacau tells us. But he is proud of his place of growth. Like Vinicius. He was at Escolinha until 2010. For two years (10-12), he combined Escolinha and Flamengo, who had already recruited him for their quarry. His mother took him from one place to another, until he moved closer to where Fla trained.

“He has always been very focused on his playing career

. He had nothing else on his mind. “We told Cacau that in Spain Vini is considered a great player, but for now, a poor finisher. It surprises Cacau.” He never had definition problems. He always had a goal and finished top scorer many times. But players thrive on the confidence they give you.

Maybe you need more games in a row, and not go in and out so much

, so that it performs better in the area. “” I think – he continues – that it is a question more psychological than technical. But surely he will evolve soon and make Real Madrid happy “, tells us the discoverer of a player who, years after that past in the Escolinha, he

It ended up costing Real Madrid 45 million euros

The Escolinha got her good pinch, by the way.

Cacau, with the photos of Vini as a young man.

When we asked him about the card that they see in the image above, Cacau explains that, when he arrived, Vini wanted to play as a left back: “He put that in. He was very fast. He used to play on the left or pure forward”, contrary to his 14-year-old brother,

Netinho

, who started as a goalkeeper and now

plays as an attacker in the Alcobendas quarry in Madrid.

Another product of the Escolinha del gran Cacau.

