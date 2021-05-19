Real Madrid – Villarreal de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/19/2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 38 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Real Madrid and the Villarreal they will face in the Di Stefano next Saturday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Zinedine Zidane will come to the showdown with a recent history of three wins and a draw, while the squad led by Unai emery registers three wins and one loss throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the home team is in seventh position in the table with 58 points and +17 in their goal differential, with consequent access to the Europa League play-off. Instead, visitors are in second place with 81 points and +38 in terms of average number of targets and, therefore, only a victory helps them to win a new league.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Real Madrid and the Villarreal on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander matchday 38 will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.