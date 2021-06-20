in Football

Real Madrid: Varane’s agent would meet with Manchester United to analyze offer

After the departure of Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid, one of Carlo Ancelotti’s priorities for this summer is to retain the French central defender, Raphaël Varane; however, a possible departure from the Spanish capital begins to take hold.

According to the British newspaper, The Mirror, the French national team would be upset with the merengue board because they decided to give priority to the renewals of their teammates Lucas Vazquez Y Luka modric.

Also read: Liga MX: Club Puebla is reinforced with Raúl Castillo for the 2021 Apertura Tournament

Varane would no longer be comfortable in the Madrid entity, so his agent would be meeting with the board of directors of the Manchester United to hear the offer they would put on the table.

Also read: Club América: Fidalgo and Naveda will release new numbers for the Apertura 2021

There is talk that the player seeks to sign a four-year contract, remembering that his link with Real Madrid ends next summer, for which they would accept 60 million euros so that the player does not go free and have no earnings.

Follow us on

Tags

Real Madrid Manchester United Premier League

Comments

The hilarious moment of Dominick Cruz without pants with Marlon Vera

Lou Ferrigno assures that he has been the best Hulk of all the versions in live-action