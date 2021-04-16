Real Madrid: Varane will undergo a PCR test to ‘cushion’ absences in the final stretch

Raphael Varane, confined to his home after testing positive for coronavirus on April 6, will undergo a test after ten days and after missing the tie against Liverpool and the classic that will determine if he can alleviate the numerous casualties of Zinedine Zidane for the league visit to Getafe.

Hours before the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, Varane tested positive for the squad and was confined. After following the last three matches of the Real Madrid, the French central rushes his options to return to training with his teammates and be able to help in Getafe on Sunday.

As sources from the white club inform Efe, on Friday a test will be carried out on the French central defender and depending on the result, it may be an option that alleviates Zidane’s defensive casualties.

The coach cannot count for the visit to the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum with Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez due to injury, or Nacho Fernández due to suspension. Also due to suspension, Brazilian Casemiro will not be able to play.