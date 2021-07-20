Real Madrid: Varane leaves it in the hands of Madrid … and United

The soap opera Varane, which as adelant BRAND On February 9, it could trigger a departure from the central to United, live his last days. The defender is going to join the discipline of the white club this week, but he does so with a proposal from Manchester United under the arm.

The ball is therefore now on the roof of the Real Madrid and United, clubs that must reach an agreement in the next few days to settle the transfer. As MARCA reported, in the club they fear that the central defender already has an agreement with the Old Trafford team to the renewal offer, although from the player’s environment they attribute it only to the footballer is on vacation and that we will be until he arrives in Madrid when he sits down with the club and they clarify his future.

Madrid is a supporter, if the footballer does not want to renew in the conditions that he already presented to the footballer before the end of last season, make cash this summer to avoid leaving free next June. Varane’s idea is similar. Your last option is to exhaust your contract because he is very grateful to Madrid, so he would rather accept the offer of the English if both clubs reach an agreement, or renew with Madrid but with a more interesting proposition for him.

United, however, wants to make a downward proposal aware that the defender is entering his last year of contract. Madrid, for its part, does not want to badly sell one of the most sought-after centrals in European football after having won everything with Madrid, with the national team and with a proven experience. You know that the market is not experiencing its best moment because of the pandemic, but he is not going to give it away either.

However, the white club is aware that there are not many footballers in the current squad who are on the list of transferable for which cash can be made. If Varane does not want to continue, the club knows that the sale is the best option despite the weakening of the squad. The idea, moreover, is not to sign a replacement for the Frenchman even though he has also left Sergio Ramos. They have a Militao growing, Nacho and Alaba, in addition to the homegrown players.

Although this season the Premier also closes the market next August 31, neither party wants to delay this much longer. With the arrival of Varane this week, the club wants to settle the matter. Ancelotti is already aware of the situation and has assumed as the club that the Frenchman can pack his bags.