Real Madrid: Varane breaks the silence about his continuity with the Merengues

Raphael varane, Real Madrid defender and French international, refused to talk about his future at the Spanish club, with which he has one year left on his contract, and praised the return to the national team of Karim Benzema, whom he considered a player who “makes play the others”.

“This is not the time to talk about my future, I am focused on this European Championship. It is normal and logical that those questions are asked and for me it is normal and logical to focus on the commitments that come,” declared this Thursday at a press conference central tenon.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Youtuber Zabalive’s mascot predicts the Liga MX champion

Varane, 28, praised Benzema’s reincorporation to “Les Bleus”, after five years and seven months of absence, and lamented the departure of Real Madrid from Zinedine Zidane, the mentor who brought him to Real Madrid a decade ago.

Benzema “makes others play, with his movements he creates spaces thanks to his technical quality (…) He is a player above all for a team, that is his greatest strength,” he said.

The defender acknowledged that when asked about these years of absence from Real Madrid on 9, they left him “in a delicate situation” for being a friend of Benzema and appreciating coach Didier Deschamps.

Benzema “understands very well with many players, there is a good atmosphere, everything is positive,” reinforced Varane.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content