Real Madrid: Valdebebas from the inside: this is a preseason day at Ancelotti’s Real Madrid

Lucas Vzquez is back. It has done 100 days after he suffered a knee injury in the Clsico that Real Madrid played at the Alfredo Di Stfano Stadium against Ftbol Club Barcelona, in which the white team, at that time led by Zinedine Zidane, took the victory on matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander. In fact, already has added his first minutes in this preseason. He did it in the preparatory match that Carlo Ancelotti’s men played against Rayo Vallecano this Sunday, in which they left good feelings despite ending in a draw. It was a summer test, but the Galician player showed, once again, his versatility on the field, making it clear to the Italian technician that he can count on him in various demarcations. Lucas Vzquez emerged in training as a set piece sniper. This has been seen in the recording that the club has carried out on what a day is like in Valdebebas. In the short documentary, the player brought out the quality of his right leg by nailing several fouls by the squad to claim himself as a pitcher after the recent departure of Sergio Ramos. “I’m leaving now, I don’t want to spend them all. I left you here my resume,” the white ’17’ commented hesitantly, addressing his coach.

In this way and, in full evolution during the preseason, Lucas Vzquez continues in the fight to convince and to be the important player in which he became again in the last campaign with Zinedine Zidane. After having put aside all the rumors that placed him outside the white entity and having renewed until 2024, the Galician already thinks about arriving as prepared as possible for the new league season. Also, it should be noted that He was one of the first players to join after he was not summoned by Luis Enrique to play the Eurocup with the Spanish National Team. Lucas Vzquez is a wild card for Ancelotti. What will be in your eighth season as a madridista, after having played 240 official matches and having seen a goalkeeper 26 times. In addition, he has given 43 assists on goal. In the Past course, participated in 34 games and, in 31 of them, he was the starter.

In the documentary published on the Real Madrid website, the club reveals what a working day is like for the merengue team. At 09:45, the players arrive at the Real Madrid City facilities to start a new preparatory day, have breakfast and, 15 minutes later, change in their respective rooms by COVID protocol: “We have our clothes in the room because , due to the COVID protocol, we cannot change in the locker room. ” At 10:30, the stretching begins, and at 11:00, they jump into the green with the rest of their companions and thus start the morning training session.

After the session, around 1:30 p.m., the white soccer players gather to eat together. In the video, they analyze the game they see on the club’s television network and, an hour later, they rest in their rooms before returning to work with the physios and chaining the second session of the day. This Sunday, the exception was that the team played against Rayo Vallecano, recently promoted to the highest category. “Second game of the preseason and, little by little, the team is picking up sensations, rhythm, game … I hope you liked living one day from within the preseason of Real Madrid,” says Lucas Vzquez to end the video.