Real Madrid transfers: Real Madrid thinks of Jorge de Frutos as a replacement for Lucas Vzquez

Jorge de Frutos is the alternative that Real Madrid manages to take the place of Lucas Vzquez in the first squad of the white team. It is the most prominent option and preferred by technicians and leaders of the Madrid entity. The player who went through the white quarry currently plays for Levante. Last summer he was transferred to the Valencian team, but Real Madrid reserved 50% of the rights of the federation pass and a right of first refusal, with which the return is ensured in case they decide to execute the option.

The Madrid leaders are very clear that the Segovian player can be the perfect alternative to replace Lucas Vzquez. The progression of the extreme has even led him to enter that permanent radar that Luis Enrique has to incorporate into the selection. De Frutos, in fact, will follow the same path that Lucas had, which was also transferred, in his case to Espanyol, to later return to the white team with Bentez in 15-16.

Fruit (24 years) took his first professional steps at Rayo Majadahonda, to later move to Castilla, completing a season in the Madrid subsidiary. In the last campaign he was loaned first to Valladolid, and then to Rayo. Last summer he was transferred to Levante, the operation being valued at five million.

The Real Madrid He has avoided including buyback options at all costs to avoid legal problems, but he did keep half the pass as a right of first refusal before a possible transfer. Reality says that the white club, knowing the projection of the extreme, thatI wanted to have ‘blocked’ your situation in the case of wanting to recover it, something that begins to be more than a probability given the situation of the Lucas Vzquez case.

Of fruits He has participated in 26 of the 27 league games played by Levante. Only the disputed in Valdebebas has been lost due to muscle discomfort. Three goals and eight assists are the numbers of a player that Sevilla already asked weeks ago.