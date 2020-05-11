The last appointment that Real Madrid footballers had to work in Valdebebas had been on March 12. That day they were not allowed to change, they were reunited, they were told that a basketball player (Trey Thompkins) had tested positive for coronavirus and they were sent home in quarantine. They returned to the sports city last Wednesday for the tests collected in the LaLiga protocol, but until Monday they had not been summoned to train again, 60 days later. And 32 days before the date on which Javier Tebas, the employer’s president, said this Sunday that he wanted to restart the championship, on June 12.

They have done it in two shifts, which were then spread over various fields of the facilities to respect the distance ordered by LaLiga for the return of the competition. Also following those instructions, Zinedine Zidane led the session wearing a mask and gloves.

The first was cited in Valdebebas at 9:00, and included Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, Courtois, Bale, Carvajal, Kroos, James and Lucas Vázquez, among others. Asensio and Hazard have also returned to work on Monday, having left their injuries behind and can return to training at the same pace as the rest, in this case about an hour of physical exercises, with and without the ball. That program has not been followed by Luka Jovic, who was diagnosed last Friday with a fracture in his right foot that occurred in one of the last individual training sessions at his home.

The first day of work for the soccer squad after the confinement also coincided with the return of the players in the basketball section, including Thompkins.

