“Real Madrid topped the list”

05/29/2021

On at 4:51 PM CEST

EFE

Austrian defender David Alaba, Real Madrid’s new signing after 13 seasons at Bayern Munich, is delighted with his new destiny, which It is equivalent to “fulfilling a dream”.

“For me personally a dream is fulfilled. Is something special”, The 28-year-old said in statements collected by the Austrian newspaper ‘Kurier’ and made during the concentration of the national team in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, south of Vienna.

“The last weeks and months have been very intense … and also exciting, “adds the player, who has signed with the Spanish club for five seasons. His career that includes two Champions Leagues, ten German leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

OFFERS

“I have spoken with various clubs, but for me personally, Real Madrid always topped the list. From the beginning I knew that if I left Bayern Munich I would go in this direction, “said Alaba.

Regarding the conditions that will be found in the new club, with the veteran coach Zinedine Zidane just leaving and with the captain Sergio Ramos on the tightrope, the player was optimistic.

“The situation is not easy to analyze. But I am sure they will control it well “, Alaba said of his new team, in which he still does not know what position he will occupy.

“They know that I can play in various positions. We will see in the future, “added the Austrian.