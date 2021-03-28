Real Madrid: Toni Kross retires from the German National Team after Euro 2021

German footballer Toni Kroos of the team Real Madrid of the Spanish League, would be retiring as a player of the German National Team, after playing the next Euro 2021.

Read: Cruz Azul: Sofía Schellemberg shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty photo in a cherry swimsuit

According to different European media, the retirement of the midfielder is practically a fact, who has a great career in the Teutonic team where he rose to the title of world champion in Brazil 2014.

The 31-year-old midfielder has become an elementary player in his national team and in Real Madrid, so it would be a loss of great importance for the German team for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Also read: Chivas: David Faitelson shoots Víctor Manuel Vucetich and sets an example for the Female Herd

́ : Toni Kroos will leave the Germany National Team at the end of the European Championship pic.twitter.com/B9FdTSln2r – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) March 28, 2021

Toni Kroos was called up for the recent FIFA date at the start of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, but unfortunately he left the concentration after suffering from muscle discomfort.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content