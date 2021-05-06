Real Madrid: Toni Kroos sends ‘indirect’ to Mason Mount

After the victory of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the blue squad, Mason Mount, who has been one of the figures throughout the season, both with Frank Lampard and with Thomas Tiuchel, sent a message to Toni Kroos.

Before the match, the German midfielder ‘minimized’ the individualities of the London team, indicating that none of his players had taken away his sleep in 15 years.

“In 15 years none of their individual players has taken my sleep away, they play well as a team, I couldn’t highlight any of them.”

For what the youth of Chelsea responded to him in the mixed zone, indicating that, perhaps, individually they do not take away his sleep, but as a team, they do.

“He said no individual player kept him from sleeping R. Maybe he should lose sleep for US as a TEAM.”

This did not stay like that and Kroos responded, congratulating them on the move to the final, but Chelsea fans did not miss the opportunity to question the German, who emphasized that it would be the 22-year-old’s first final.

“I still sleep well, but well done yesterday. Congratulations. Good luck in your first Champions final”,