Real Madrid: Toni Kroos reveals who has been the best captain he has had in his career

The German international Toni Kroos said this friday that Sergio Ramos He has been the best captain he has had in his career and he hopes to be with him for a few more years at Real Madrid.

“I think we don’t have to talk about the importance Sergio has for Real Madrid. I don’t know how things are going with the club. I think he has 20 more days left on his contract. I can only say that I have enjoyed a lot with him in these eight years and I hope to have many more years with him, “Kroos told the German national team press conference.

“He has always been a great teammate and a great captain, he has been the best captain I have had in my career,” he added.

️ Toni Kroos, at a press conference, about Sergio Ramos, via @ nilskern17: «I don’t know how things are going with the club. He is a top teammate, I have really enjoyed playing with him and I hope we will continue together for more years, but it is not my decision. Mind you, he’s the best captain I’ve ever had! ” pic.twitter.com/gmXT4l4IPF – The Translator (@ElTraductorZZ) June 11, 2021

Toni Kroos said that although France – Germany’s first rival in the Eurocup – starts as favorites in the tournament, that does not matter much and recalled that many saw the Germans as favorites in 2018 who then did not pass the group stage.

“It is clear that France is favorites. But they also said that we were favorites when we traveled to Russia. It is not very important who has the favoritism,” Kroos told the German national team press conference.

