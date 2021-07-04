Real Madrid: Toni Kroos revealed when and where he will retire as a professional footballer

Toni Kroos, Real Madrid midfielder, recently announced his retirement from the fields with the German National Team, after being eliminated in the Eurocup, and now he spoke about when and where his retirement would be definitively as a professional footballer.

In an interview for the newspaper Bild, Kroos assured that he will retire with the shirt of the Real Madrid, as he plans to hang up his ankle boots when his contract with the merengue outfit ends, which could be in the summer of 20223.

Retire? I think 2023 is very suitable, I will be 33 years old. I have to decide whether or not to renew for a season or two. That is still up in the air, but I am absolutely sure that I will retire at Real Madrid

❗️ ️KROOS: “Leave football? The year 2023 is very suitable. I will be 33.” “I will decide whether or not to renew for a season or two, but I am absolutely sure that I WILL RETIRE AT REAL MADRID.” (via ‘Bild) pic.twitter.com/E7hKHyb5q3 – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 3, 2021

About the end of his career at the national team level, Toni Kroos commented that he had already planned this decision in advance, as one of the reasons was the little recognition he received for what was done with the Teutonic squad by a sector of the fans.

“The decision to leave the national team after the European Championship had already been made a long time ago. It was clear to him that he was not going to be available at the Qatar World Cup. I do not want to accuse everyone, because there are many ‘fans’ who appreciate me, but at times I have had the feeling that some did not appreciate what I did in my 11 years with Germany “

