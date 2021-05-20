Real Madrid: Toni Kroos remembers the refereeing against Sevilla with “anger”

The Real Madrid player Toni Kroos said, in his usual podcast with his brother Felix, that he is still “furious” about the arbitration of Martinez Munera in the match against Sevilla which, in the opinion of the German international, was decisive in the match and may be decisive for the league title.

“It was a decisive game, they could get the lead, we played well, I think we deserved to win. That makes everything more difficult to accept. I rarely disagree with the decisions of the referees, but this time I have to do it,” Kroos said in conversation with his brother.

“When you have the feeling that they harm you in a decisive match, it is difficult. The one that was whistled against us was not a penalty. In the first place the player was on his back and also the ball hits him first in the shoulder. Regardless of what What happens on the last day is something that makes you furious, “he added.

Kroos asked for the neutral opinion of his brother, who first told him: “If you are angry, I am also angry” and then added that he had not seen a penalty either and that it seemed remarkable that Zinedine Zidane, who never makes claims to the referees, has asked for explanations.

“That’s significant. He never talks about umpires and this time he asked for an explanation,” Kroos replied.

“What puts me in a worse mood is that, although I did not know it at the time, it was my last game with Real Madrid this season,” he added. Kroos is out for the game this Saturday against Villarreal for positive of coronavirus.

