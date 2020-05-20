Real Madrid today: words from Éden Hazard about his return and injury in quarantine 2020 | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































Real Madrid has already completed a week of his return to training and has new jobs.

May 18, 2020, 01:48 p.m.

Eden Hazard, Belgian midfielder of Real Madrid, acknowledged that after the time of absence due to his injury, he needs “more physical work and more ball” on the return to training, although he set the goal of “being ready” for the return of LaLiga Santander in June.

“I feel very good to be back on the field working with my teammates. Now we have to wait for the matches to arrive, but I am very happy. After two months away I need more physical work and more ball. I just want to be ready for the next game, “he said in statements released by the club.

Hazard celebrated the phase advance in training from this Monday and training for the first day in a group, with the template separated into three, but also recovering feelings with the hit to a goal defended by one of the Madrid goalkeepers.

“Now the training sessions are better, we can train as we like to do more. The first week was a bit strange, but now we can train again in a group and with goalkeepers, which is how we want. So now we just want to be all together and try to work as a group, “he acknowledged.

