The German international midfielder Toni Kroos reiterated his desire to end his career at Real Madrid, in an interview with the German edition of the GQ magazine in which he talks not only about football, but also about how he has lived the confinement in Spain and about your long-term plans.

“I want to end my contract here (at Real Madrid, which expires in three years) and then I will be 33 years old and have several options. Stay here, do something else, or finish my degree. But my wish is to retire here in Madrid, “said Kroos.

Much of Kroos’ conversation with GQ was devoted to how he lived in confinement. “It was not at all serious for me to be locked up at home. In the long run, what I had missed the most in recent years due to the many trips was being at home and with the family, “he said.” However, it was a different sensation than one can have at the end of the race because everything was under a bad star and because many people suffered with the situation, “he added.

Because he lived on the outskirts of Madrid, Kroos only perceived from afar and through the news what was happening in the Spanish capital during the pandemic and indicated that he is aware of living in a privileged situation with his wife and children. “Naturally we are extremely privileged because we have a big house with a garden, which probably would have been wanted by millions of people who have three children the same as us but who live in an apartment in the city and could not go out. For us the situation was perfectly bearable, “he stressed. During the confinement, Kroos was busy with the children and without much time to try new things because, according to him, being a father with three children at home is” a time job complete even if it’s the most beautiful in the world. “” You can’t put kids in a corner and say now I do something for myself, “he said.

However, during the break Kroos discovered a new sport, boxing, which he practiced with a punching bag and an application to keep fit. “At the beginning I thought I could do something more and I went through one level of program after the other. At first you feel good, but the next day I felt my arms dropping and my fingers were so swollen that I could hardly wear the wedding ring, “he said. Confinement was bearable for Kroos because of his character and also because of his situation , which saves you financial worries. “I don’t have to walk down the street every day or go to a café at night. That is something I don’t do in normal times when everything is open either. So the change for me was not difficult. Also I do not have to face financial worries, unlike many others who fear for their work or their business, “he explained.

At Kroos, serenity on the field is one of the salient features and in the interview he was asked if he ever gets nervous on the pitch. “In the field very rarely because through the years I have seen that serenity helps in many situations. Successes also give some peace of mind and knowing that not much can happen to you. Someone has given me that. In any case, no one from my family, if I listen to what they say about how nervous they are during games in front of the television, “assured Nerves, however, they sometimes come to Kroos off the field.

“But naturally there are moments outside of football where I get nervous. For example during the birth of my children. There you cannot influence or help and you have to hold onto the hope that everything turns out well, “he said.