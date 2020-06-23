Zinedine Zidane says that everyone counts for him and that everyone will have their chance. Well, his words came true this Sunday, when James Rodríguez started with Real Madrid in an important match against Real Sociedad.

The game was marked by refereeing controversies, but the media also analyzed the players who participated in that match.

On James, Marca wrote that “Zidane surprised with the inclusion of James in the eleven. No one expected the Colombian, out of focus. And surely no one was satisfied, out of shape as he proved to be. Logically, inactivity took its toll. Diffuse, without rhythm, without finding his place, neither on the left nor on the right, he improved in the second half playing inside. To shine it needs continuity, and it is more than doubtful that Zidane will be granted. «

AS also did his analysis of the Colombian and wrote that he was “slow and disappeared. The position in which he was placed by Zidane (far right) did not help him either, because he is a touch player and not overflowing. He only shone in the plays in which he focused his position. «

But the biggest controversy arose in El Chiringuito. There, the panelists added to James’s opaque match, but criticized Zidane more for the ownership of a player who had not acted in the starting eleven for eight months and, clearly, is not one of his favorites.

In addition to this discussion, the presence of James Rodríguez about Hazard and other players with more continuity was also debated. However, they also defended it because some argued that the lack of rhythm and confidence does not allow it to have the best possible performance.