The final between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid in 2016 was in favor of the meringues after winning on penalties and winning the Champions League that season.

In the 120 minutes the 1-1 was maintained, result in which the white box began winning at 15 minutes after a header by Sergio Ramos. At that time, clearly, there was no VAR, to which the judge of that commitment, now, confessed that it was out of place.

Mark Clattenburg was the central referee of that commitment and, this Thursday, he confessed in an interview with the ‘Daily Mail ‘that the goal of the Spanish central defender had been offside.

“In that final, Real Madrid went 1-0 in the first half, but the goal was offside for very little. We found out at the break. It was a difficult action and my assistant failed, « he points out to the British media.

On the other hand, he spoke of another error that occurred and that he sought to compensate, since Fernando Torres suffered a penalty from Pepe and the judge replied at that moment: “your first goal should not have gone up to the scoreboard. And he was silent, « he continued in the English newspaper: » people will think it is strange, because two errors do not make a success. The referees do not think so, but the players do. I knew that if I said that, I would accept the situation It was no fun to referee him, you had to be constantly watching. »