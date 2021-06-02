Real Madrid, to the semifinals based on triples

06/03/2021

On at 00:31 CEST

EFE

On Wednesday, Real Madrid ended up diluting any hint of rebellion on the part of Herbalife Gran Canaria to score the quarterfinal tie of the Endesa League after a last period in which he exhibited an excellent percentage in triples against a tough rival (75-81).Rudy Fernandez, With 15 points and four triples, he was the main protagonist of the outcome against an opponent who used, without sufficient fortune, Slaughter’s wrist (22 points).

GRC

RMA

Herbalife GRan Canaria

(15 + 20 + 16 + 24): Albicy, (2) Slaughter (22), Okoye (8), Costello (11), Diop (8) -starting five-, Dimsa, Shurna (13), Beirán (2) , Balcerowski (9) and López.

Real Madrid

(16 + 21 + 21 + 23): Alocén (9), Carroll (14), Taylor (11), Tyus (6), Tavares -five starting-, Causeur (2), Rudy Fernández (15), Poirier (6 ), Garuba (8) and Sergio Llull (10).

Referees

Carlos Peruga, Jorge Martínez and Esperanza Mendoza. Eliminated: Tyus (38:57)

Incidents

Second match of the ACB League play-off quarterfinals played at the Gran Canaria Arena in front of about 200 spectators

Spurred on by the 200 spectators present at the Gran Canaria Arena in their first match of the season with an audience, Herbalife surprised the Whites with the versatility of Okoye and Slaughter, but above all because of the versatility of Khalifa Diop.

The Senegalese-born youth squad became the Claretian spearhead with seven starting points, including a dunk on Taylor in the race that left the Canaries with a hopeful 13-6 on the scoreboard.

Madrid regains lost ground

However, a triple from Carroll and five almost consecutive points from Llull allowed Madrid to regain control on the scoreboard (13-14), closing the first quarter with a more than tight 15-16.

In the second quarter the equality was maintained. The locals kept the ship curiously with the contribution of his inner players, especially with the Polish Olek balocerowski, while Pablo Laso’s pupils used the outside shot to neutralize the insular thrust (20-23).

Shipwreck in the perimeter of the Canarian complex

In contrast, Porfi Fisac’s men were shipwrecked on the perimeter (0/7 on shots of 3), until John Shurna entered the scene to sign two triples in a row (26-23).

After the “lasina” awarded to Garuba, Real Madrid once again adjusted the nuts in defense and in the vanguard, once again taking the lead in the match (35-37) and getting the best out of the Pantera de Azuqueca (8 points from Usman before rest).

In the resumption the exchange of blows followed. Carroll and Alocén assumed new stripes among the whites, while Okoye capitalized on the offensive operations of the yellows and equaled the contest with a mate over the opposition of Tavares (45-45) in the middle of the third period.

Revulsive Alocen

But the panorama changed from that moment on. Alocen, that he had been another of the players to receive the genuine fights from Laso, became the driving force of visitors, catapulting theirs with the maximum advantage so far (51-58), which deactivated the attacks of Balcerowski and Costello.

Again the success in the triple aggravated the injury on the scoreboard, entering the scene the class of Rudy Fernández, a trick that ended up canceling Slaughter’s push in the island ranks (60-72).

Costello’s 3-pointers and Slaughter’s free throws allowed the Yellows to get within six points in the last minute, but in the end a Poirier block on Costello ended up truncating the island miracle, thus reaching Real Madrid their ticket to the semi-finals.