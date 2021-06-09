Real Madrid: Thorgan Hazard defends his brother Eden from the accusations of the press

The footballer of Borussia Dortmund, Thorgan Hazard, has had to work under the shadow of his brother Eden, a Real Madrid player, however, that did not prevent the Belgian from defending his brother from the Spanish press, who this season has singled out 7 Merengue for his null participation in the white box.

“The Spanish press is not the easiest, we have seen it with other players. On the other hand, it is understandable that they are critical because Eden has not been able to show much in the last two years. I think the Spanish press knows it, and knows what He has quality and I hope he can prove himself next season. “}

Throgan acknowledges that always being in his brother’s shadow sometimes gives him an advantage.

“The good thing about being in Eden’s shadow is that there wasn’t much talk about me when I’ve been dealing with muscle injuries. I didn’t know how to get back on the field because it was the first time I had an injury. I had to learn when I was at 100 percent. hundred and I could go back. It was a difficult season personally and medically. But collectively we had a great season with the cup win. That was my first collective trophy. I have played fewer games, but now I am fresh at the right time. “

