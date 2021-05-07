Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois’s father destroys Hazard after elimination in Champions

Thierry Courtois, father of Belgian Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, criticized the “lack of professionalism” of his Belgian teammate Eden Hazard for showing smiling and relaxed with his former teammates from Chelsea minutes after Real Madrid’s elimination from the Champions League.

“He probably didn’t really think about it, but images like these are painful for fans. When you see a player smile two minutes after being eliminated … It is a lack of professionalism from start to finish,” Thierry Courtois told Het Laatste newspaper. Nieuws.

The forward apologized for those images after the Whites fell against Chelsea (2-0 in the second leg, 3-1 on aggregate), assuring that it was not his “intention to offend the fans.”

He arrives overweight in the preseason and goes laughing when he is eliminated from the Champions League after playing a very poor game.

“Apologies will be useless, performance is the only solution,” added the father of the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

“If he can still offer the title to Real in the next four games, maybe everything will be forgotten and forgiven. Captain Sergio Ramos, or someone else, will have to talk to him anyway,” he said.

