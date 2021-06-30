Real Madrid: Thiago Silva chooses the next pillar in defense of the Merengues

The defender of the Brazilian team Thiago Silva filled his compatriot with praise this Wednesday Éder Militao, which he said will be “one of the pillars of Real Madrid” with the departure of the white team from Sergio Ramos.

“I certify that from now on, with the departure of Sergio Ramos, he will be one of the pillars of Real Madrid,” said the English Chelsea defender at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, where Canarinha is concentrated during the dispute of the America’s Cup.

Thiago Silva highlighted the “high level” of play and defensive strength that Militao showed last season at Real Madrid, despite his young age: 23 years.

“I told him at the end of our confrontation (in the semifinals between Chelsea and Real Madrid for the Champions League) to continue like this, that he was really having a great year and that he will continue like this because that way we are going to be playing for the national team during a long time, “he revealed.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Milan player, a 36-year veteran, explained that in the national team he “tries to pass on” to Militao some of the experiences lived throughout his long sports career.

“Militao is very confident in his speed. He’s a very fast guy and sometimes he loses a little bit to know what he’s going to get back. That’s something I learned when I arrived at Milan. Anyway, that’s what I try to happen to him in terms of teachings, “he declared.

The Real Madrid defender is one of the great protagonists of the Brazilian team in this Copa América in 2021.

He has started in three of the four games the hosts have played so far and in the last one, the draw against Ecuador (1-1), he scored his first goal for the senior team with a marvelous header surrounded by three rivals.

