In Spain they assure that the merengue team plans a ‘revolution ‘in the next three years.

Photo:



May 20, 2020, 05:36 p.m.

Real Madrid does not rest, the rumors about the ‘revolution ‘that Zinedine Zidane plans to bring to the squad are getting stronger. The newspaper ‘As’ from Spain assured that Fiorentino Pérez already has the plan ready to seduce the three jewels they want for the team’s future. The objective is to have these three players in 2020, 2021 and 2022 successively and also inaugurate the new Santiago Bernabéu.

They are three promising players in world football: Camavinga, Haaland and Mbappé. All three have been linked to his arrival in Madrid in recent weeks.

The first of them to sign would be the French with African roots Eduardo Camavinga, who has a market value of between 50 and 60 million euros., And his arrival to the team in 2020 will depend on the sale of one of his players You meringues.

The second on the list is Kylian Mbappeé, his contract with PSG is close to expiring and in 2021 if he has not renewed it is one more facility to end up in the merengue team squad. It is one of the objectives of Zinedine Zidane.

The last, but not least, is Erling Braut Haaland, who is expected to enter into force in 2022 with the pact between Dortmund and Riaola (his representative) to facilitate his departure from the team.

This is the route that Fiorentino Pérez has planned for the future, the president of Real Madrid hopes to have the signings ready in 2022 to unveil the new Santiago Bernabéu in style.

