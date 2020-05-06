In adolescence I wanted to eat the world. Now I settle for having toilet paper, not going bald and seeing Loving is Forever. There are not the times to reject the small joys and a soap opera (or desktop fiction, as they have been called lately), forgive me, it is. The characters are very defined, the plot has the right difficulty and from the first chapter you see yourself able to draw the end, but it helps you to postpone your reality for one hour a day and throughout 430 episodes. What keeps you “hooked” are conflicts, understood as what happens when there is an obstacle that prevents the characters from fulfilling their desire. Without conflict, there is no story to tell. Without conflict, Mbappé would already be playing for Madrid. Something that all the signs indicate that sooner or later it will happen, although there are still several chapters to shoot.

Because Mbappé and his signing for Real Madrid seem like an ending that has already been written. It only remains to know what season it will be. If you consult one of the producers (Real Madrid), you receive an answer that they hope to turn off the cameras in the summer of 2021. The other (PSG) filters to the media that money is not a problem for her, who prefers to squeeze the Plot one more year despite the fact that this may harm your budget. And meanwhile, the series continues with a regular betting raise game. Darío Facal, theater director and Spanish playwright, uses this term as a stage engine. So that the story does not decay, the actors must manage the conflict and grow in their proposals. And this is what the protagonists of Operation Mbappé have done this season. Zidane put aside his discretion and publicly declared his love for the young star; Leonardo, PSG sports director, felt attacked and replied; The Marseillaise, instead of turning his head, smiled and insisted; and the player, for his part, receives the winks of his idolized Zizou and makes plans for the future. For now, he has already started to do his part and give ‘problems’ at home, confronting his coach, twisting his face openly and delaying the renewal of his contract.

Real Madrid watch expectantly (each flirtation of the protagonists increases the audience), but creating illusions, confident. To intuit that everything will end with Mbappé being presented by Florentino at the Bernabéu relieves. Especially after a time of sporting anguish. But perfection takes time and several more chapters. Still more flirting, tension, loss of hope, televised negotiations, disagreements remain to be filmed … And an outcome that points to seeing him playing for Real Madrid. Mbappé is only 21 years old and is aware that at the Bernabéu he will be ready to eat the world. Not like some, that we settle for having toilet paper, not going bald and disconnecting with television soap operas.