Real Madrid: The signing of David Alaba is taken for granted with a brutal salary

Real Madrid would have already managed to convince the defender, David Alaba, to be one of the players with whom the Zinedine Zidane strengthen the team in the next season 2021-2022, after the Austrian was in the sights of the eternal rival, FC Barcelona.

From Germany, the SKY Sports News chain revealed that the Bayern Munich player would have already arranged with Real Madrid with a multimillion dollar contract, which would have a duration of five years in exchange for 22 million per campaign.

Alaba had been in the orbit of Real Madrid for months, when it was confirmed that he would not renew his contract with FC Bayern Munich, but FC Barcelona would have hindered the first negotiations by joining the bid for the Austrian.

According to MD David Alaba will sign a contract with Real Madrid until 2026. In the next few days it will become official. The Austrian will be from Madrid imminently. pic.twitter.com/AXRfeXSh45 – WEST FOOTBALL (FCB) (@WestFutbolFCB) April 21, 2021

The source points out that the arrangement is momentarily only verbal, as the player has not signed his contract, something that is about to happen in the coming weeks.

Alaba is 28 years old and began his Austrian soccer career in 2002 in the Aspern junior categories. In 2009 he was bought by Bayern Munich, a team where he finished training, having a brief stint at Hoffenheim in Germany.

With Bayern he has played 427 games, scoring 33 goals and registering 53 assists.

His record includes 2 Champions League, 9 Bundesliga, 6 German Cups, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups and 5 German Super Cups.

