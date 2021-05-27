Real Madrid: The real reason why Zinedine Zidane resigned as coach

Real Madrid was left without a technical director on May 27 after the resignation of the French coach, Zinedine Zidane, was made official, who has left the Merengue team after a sad season in which titles were scarce for the first time in a campaign directed by Zizou in six years.

The meringue board had hopes that Zidane will continue in office for the following season, but this morning the Frenchman presented his resignation to the delegation of the Real Madrid and said goodbye to his footballers this Thursday afternoon.

The reasons for Zidane’s resignation have been revealed by ESPN journalist Rodrigo Faez, who assured that the former Real Madrid coach got tired of the unfulfilled promises by the board headed by Florentino Pérez.

SPORTS. Real Madrid announced that Zinedine Zidane is resigning from office and ending his second stage on the white bench, less successful than the first. The Frenchman “is at the heart of Madridismo” and Madrid “is and will always be his home,” according to the Spanish club. Via: AFP. pic.twitter.com/HR8omPNfBS – ITR News – Official (@ ITRnoticias1) May 27, 2021

Zidane leaves the position of coach of Real Madrid for several reasons: The first, because when he arrived he was promised certain things at a sporting level that have not been fulfilled; He was promised to remove Gareth Bale and he stayed for two years, and he (Zidane) had to swallow him another year. Zidane asked for a replacement for Casemiro and it did not arrive, which is why that is another reason why Zidane’s figure was eroding. The wear, above all, produced by being the only spokesman for Real Madrid, the only man to show his face in front of all the media. The injury crisis this season, which from the club, through external spokesmen, pointed to Zidane as the main responsible for the almost 60 injuries. He asked for a striker and no reinforcement was brought to him, he swallowed a season without reinforcements, the first season in forty years that Madrid has not signed anything.

