Real Madrid: The real reason why Sergio Ramos leaves the Merengues

Real Madrid announced this day the departure of its captain Sergio Ramos for the next 2020-2021 season through a statement published on the club’s official Twitter account, where they reported that tomorrow they will pay tribute to dismiss him in a friendly way, even if reality is very far from it.

According to information revealed by Manu Martín of ESPN, Ramos leaves Madrid basically due to a lack of empathy and for getting to understand each other on the issue of the player’s renewal, where the ‘Camero’ asked for two years of renewal and without a salary reduction, and Madrid only offered him one and with 10% less salary.

Read also: Seville, Manchester and Paris; the possible destinations of Sergio Ramos after leaving Real Madrid

As detailed in the information, in Madrid they already knew that Ramos would not continue because he told them to plan next season without him, given the club’s offer that he was not going to change, and when he wanted to back down they had already signed David Alaba and the situation was already impossible to bring to fruition.

In addition, in recent months there were no conversations between Ramos and Madrid so that the renewal could come to fruition and therefore it was very difficult to think that the Spanish defender would stay in the ‘Merengue’ team.

For now, the future of Sergio Ramos is uncertain, since despite the fact that there is talk that he would have three offers for next season, which would be Sevilla, Manchester City and PSG, the ‘Camero’ still does not have a defined destination for continue in elite football.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content