Real Madrid: The Mbapp plan takes another step

The Real Madrid expects to close the transfer of Varane to United. A sale that will report to the white club some 50 million euros. The club is dedicating its efforts to sell or transfer players and there will be no transfers unless there are options to buy from Mbapp. And to undertake this operation, the club tries to cushion the blow by reducing expenses.

Varane’s departure would be another step, but not the only one. Madrid have already let Ramos go with the freedom letter despite the fact that at the last minute the former captain showed his willingness to find an agreement. In this way, the club emerges from one of the highest chips in the squad, of 15 million euros net, and lowers their wage bill considerably.

The club, which has thrown a positive balance in the last fiscal year of 874 thousand euros Despite the serious crisis caused by the pandemic, he knows that the transfer of Mbapp will require a significant effort, first to pay PSG, which will not drop below the 180 million euros if in the end he listened to Madrid, something that for now they do not contemplate, and pay the player’s salary, who will not 20 million net to be by far the highest paid footballer of the white squad.

Ramos: “Someday you have to go through Madrid, but I want Mbapp at PSG”

Madrid also decided renew Lucas Vzquezaware that, regardless of their performance, it was more advantageous than going to the transfer market. He is a team player whose salary is not among the highest and was acceptable, regardless of the merits of the Galician shown on the field as a right back.

Another measure that fits into the Mbapp plan is do not sign a central quarter despite the fact that Madrid lose their two head offices. Nacho and Militao They would be the two centers that follow from last season and more after their good performance in the final stretch of last season with the injuries of Ramos and Varane.Praise, which has come with the freedom letter, in another spending containment maneuver, is another of the centrals. The room in that position will leave the house well between Chust and Gila or leaving Vallejo at the command of Ancelotti.

And Madrid plans to generate more income or at least cut expenses by yielding to players since right now there are 28 footballers on the squad. However, there are not many players to make money with who do not fit in with Ancelotti’s plans and once the club confirms that Vincius Not for sale. Jovic was one of the footballers who found the profile, but apparently in the friendly against Rangers it would be difficult to recover the investment. Also, there is no replacement for Karim. And all to enter with force in the bid for Mbapp and despite the fact that the balance of the treasurer is 122 million.