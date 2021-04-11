Real Madrid: The gesture of Sergio Ramos after the expulsion of Casemiro vs Barcelona

Real Madrid was left with the victory in the Spanish Classic, by defeating Barcelona 2-1, in a match that was full of intensity until the last minutes where even the meringues were left with one man less due to an expulsion.

When the match ended, Casemiro committed a hard foul on the outskirts of the merengue area, which cost him the second yellow card to go to the showers at minute 90, giving Barcelona one last chance to draw.

Also read: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Karim Benzema ties Hugo Sánchez’s record in the Classics

Curiously, Sergio Ramos, who was in the stands due to an injury that prevented him from playing, “celebrated” Casemiro’s action, as the television cameras captured the moment in which the Madrid captain stood up to applaud the midfielder Brazilian while out.

Casemiro getting two yellows cards inside the last minute for breaking up play, then wasting more time walking off the pitch smiling as Sergio Ramos applauds from the stand. Top tier shithousery pic.twitter.com/peeNb8QUjp – 55_Cartel (@Pena_Cartel) April 10, 2021

With this victory, Real Madrid becomes the momentary leader in the Spanish League, awaiting the result of Atlético de Madrid, which this Sunday will face Real Betis at Benito Villamarín.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: