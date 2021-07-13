Real Madrid, the future home of Kylian Mbappé according to the quotas

07/13/2021 at 6:46 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

With the Eurocup and the America Cup already completed, the transfer market is going to be an certainly interesting one. As after each of the continental competitions, transfers multiply thanks to the exhibition of multiple hidden gems, although they are also exponential due to the capitalization of already established realities. This, precisely, is the situation of Kylian Mbappé, the French striker of PSG who, apparently, you will find your next home at Real Madrid.

Of course, the Frenchman has not yet made the final decision on his future but, as far as betting is concerned, the White House is presented as its most likely target. Behind her, other clubs like Liverpool, Bayern Munich and even the Barcelona appear on the list of potential stakeholders, plus none of the aforementioned has been so inclined to acquire the services of the young star.

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ: ON THE ROAD TOWARDS REAL MADRID?

Thus, the fees according to each club are as follows:

Real Madrid: 1.67 euros.Liverpool: 7 euros.Barcelona: 15 euros.Bayern Munich: 26 euros.Chelsea: 34 euros.

Of course, there is always the possibility that Mbappe stay in the PSG, with whom he has a contract until 2022. However, the number of reports surrounding his departure makes it seem imminent, so it may be that The league Whoever witnesses the magic of the player next season.