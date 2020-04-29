With only 21 years old, Igor Gomes appears as another revelation of the base categories of São Paulo. One of the main players in the tricolor midfield, the young man is yet another athlete suffering from the stoppage of competitions due to the coronavirus, but believes in new times after the end of the pandemic. Coveted by Real Madrid, he is aware that he was experiencing a great career rise and hopes that soon he will be able to return to the pitch and keep the level high.

With much more free time than usual, Igor makes more use of his family, his video game and even ventures in the kitchen, where, according to him, ‘it is cool’ to risk helping his mother, Dona Iracélis, in the preparation of a plate. In an interview with state, Igor projects the return to games, comments on the coronavirus and highlights the importance of coach Fernando Diniz for athletes.

Before the championships came to a halt, you had a very big rise. Do you fear that this stoppage could disrupt your career?

I don’t believe it will get in the way. Of course, we are high performance athletes and running out of games and training can get in the way a little bit, but for now, the stoppage period is expected to be similar to that of the holidays. We will have a period of readaptation on the return, but nothing that can harm my career. The whole group came at a very good time and I include myself in that. I’m sure that we are able to be on the same level when everything goes back to normal.

What have you been doing at home so as not to lose your physique and avoid, for example, weight gain?

São Paulo gave us a booklet of physical works and I’ve been following it daily. These are exercises to be done at home. So I’m trying to maintain a healthy diet and exercise routine to be physically fit when things go back to normal.

Do you believe that there will be a big change in world football? I mean, in relation to the calendar, player negotiations, etc.

A lot can change, of course. Just like society as a whole that will rethink many things. And those responsible for football are working to resolve things in the best possible way. But the main thing at the moment is everyone’s health. We must first think about solving the problem that the coronavirus has been causing around the world. Football is secondary now.

His name came to be spoken at Real Madrid and the information is that the negotiation stopped precisely because of the coronavirus. What can you say about the subject and want to leave São Paulo now?

I read the news and was flattered to have my name considered in a club like Real Madrid, but I prefer not to even get involved in these kinds of things. My entrepreneurs together with my father who are responsible for this part. I keep my focus on football, which is what I love to do and what I know. I’m a São Paulo player and I still want to win titles and give joy to this crowd. That’s my thinking right now.

Coach Fernando Diniz said recently that you will hardly stay long in São Paulo, because you have a very different style of play that matches Europe. How do you react to such a compliment from your coach? Does it make you rethink about a possible way out now?

At the moment my head is in São Paulo and winning for this club. Win titles. Hearing compliments from Professor Diniz is something that makes me very happy. He knows the affection and admiration I have for him. The teacher is very qualified and is managing to hit the team so that we can fight with chances in all competitions that we compete.

Do you believe that the postponement of the Olympics will be better or worse for you?

I believe it was the right decision. As I said, at this point, the professional issue is in the background. So we don’t have to think about whether it will be better or worse personally. The most important thing at the moment is everyone’s health.

What have you done to pass the time? Play video games, enjoy watching movies, reading books, studying …

What I have most enjoyed spending time with is my family in Rio Preto, which because of the rush sometimes makes it difficult to see them often. But in my free time I like to watch movies, series and cartoons, I like to read, play cards and play ball (indoors) and I help my mother in the kitchen too (laughs). I think it’s really cool.

And how are these last days? What precautions have you taken to avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus?

The main care is isolation. At the moment this is the best way to avoid contagion. So everyone here at home is following this. We are avoiding going out as much as possible. We only go to the street for more important things, like going to the market, for example.

Have you talked to the São Paulo players recently? Who are the closest?

Yes, I’ve been talking to a lot of people. But the ones that I keep the most contact with are the boys from Cotia (from the base category of the club, in addition to Tchê Tchê, Bruno Alves, Volpi, Bueno, Pablo … everyone in general.

