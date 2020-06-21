SAN SEBASTIÁN (.) – Real Madrid passed the race for the Spanish football title on Sunday, beating Real Sociedad 2-1 on the road and advancing to the top of the League, beating Barcelona after a controversial second half.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos opened the scoring in the 50th minute by converting a penalty after Vinicius Jr. fell into the area on contact with Diego Llorente of Real.

The locals believed they were firmer when they tied with a shot by Adnan Januzaj from outside the area but the goal was annulled by a VAR review that showed that Mikel Merino obstructed the vision of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois without touching the ball.

His sense of injustice increased a minute later when Karim Benzema doubled Madrid’s lead in the 71st minute by controlling the ball with his upper arm, although Merino discounted in the 83rd minute.

(Report by Richard Martin; edited in Spanish by Gabriel Burin)