Real Madrid still without good news with their injuries, there are casualties vs Real Betis

The real Madrid did the first training session with his mind set on Saturday’s game against him Betis (9:00 p.m. CET), after the victory in Cádiz (0-3) that places him provisional leader of LaLiga Santander, for which, at the moment, the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane has not recovered any of the seven casualties.

The German Toni Kroos and the Croatian Luka Modric exercised inside the facilities, while the French Ferland Mendy and the Spaniards Lucas Vázquez and Sergio Ramos continued their respective recovery processes that will still make them miss the next match.

Read also: European Super League: Florentino Pérez launches a new message against UEFA

For his part, Belgian Eden Hazard completed another session on the pitch at the Valdebebas Sports City, but his return to the squad will depend on his feelings. In addition, the Uruguayan Fede Valverde continues asylum at his home after testing positive for coronavirus yesterday; without symptoms, as confirmed by his wife, Mina Bonino, on social networks.

Thus, the headlines in the victory against Cádiz did recovery work while the rest did pressure and circulation exercises, and shots on goal, according to the club in a statement.

Real Madrid will return to training tomorrow, Friday on the eve of the clash against Betis while waiting for the result of Atlético de Madrid-Huesca on Thursday (7:00 p.m. CET) to find out if matchday 32 will end as leader of LaLiga Santander. For this he needs that Simeone’s men do not join his party in the Wanda Metropolitano

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: