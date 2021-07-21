in Sports

Real Madrid Soccer | Figo, on the audios: “Florentino has apologized to me, case closed”

Figo is the one who fucks the locker room“Florentino Pérez said in the audios published by the newspaper El Confidencial.

“I think that in a private conversation you can have expressions that are out of context. I have had the opportunity to speak with him and he has excused himself with me so it is a closed matter“said the former Madrid player in Israel after participating in Tel Aviv in the duel between Real Madrid legends and Barcelona, ​​which the Whites won 3-2.

It is a private conversation in which he has excused himself, so for me it is a closed matter

The hug between Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez before their presentation

From flirting to body dysmorphia and the obsession with beauty filters

A man breaks up with his girlfriend after telling her that he was not convinced by ‘Black Widow’