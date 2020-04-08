Apr 8 (.) – Real Madrid soccer and basketball teams have agreed to cut up to 20% of their salaries to avoid payment problems to the rest of the workers amid the collapse of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported on Wednesday the club.

The measure is in addition to that of other Spanish clubs such as Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona, ​​although in those cases the reduction reached up to 70%.

“The players and coaches of the first Real Madrid soccer and basketball squads (…) together with the main executives of the different directions of the club have voluntarily agreed to lower their remuneration for this year between 10% and 20% “The club said in a statement.

“This decision (…) avoids traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers, in addition to contributing to the economic objectives of the entity in view of the decrease in income that it suffers these months as a result of the suspension of competitions and the paralysis of much of its business activities, “he added.

According to the Spanish press, the reduction of the first soccer team will be 10% if the activity resumes, and in the event that this does not happen, the figure would rise to 20%. With the 10% drop, the club would save about 50 million euros, according to the Marca newspaper.

Spain adds 14,555 deaths as a result of the coronavirus, the second country in terms of deaths, only behind Italy.

