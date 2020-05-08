Updated on 05/08/2020 at 09:49

Strong and clear. Considered as one of the most promising ‘jewels’ of the sport king, the young prodigy of French football Eduardo Camavinga, on the agenda of large European clubs, including the Real Madrid, assured this Friday that he does not think about his future for now because he is well in his current club, the Rennes.

In an interview published this Friday by the newspaper “Ouest France”, which presents her as the first one offered by the 17-year-old footballer of Angolan origin, Camavinga He assures not to worry about his future, which he leaves in the hands of his agents and his parents.

“I don’t focus on all of that. I like those great clubs to be interested in me, but I, on the contrary, do not care much about it. Especially since I feel good in Rennes. We will see what happens. I leave it to my parents and my agents to manage all of that. ”, assured the player.

Camavinga He anticipates that, regarding his future, “he will see himself at the end of the season” and points out that he is “exclusively focused on football”. As for the alleged agreement reached with the previous address of the Rennes of staying one more season if the club qualified for the Champions League, Eduardo assures that “if there were such an important agreement in the middle of the season, he would know it”.

The player also confessed to being aware of the interest of large clubs in social networks and because some colleagues joke about it. “In Amiens, in the League Cup, an opponent told me: ‘We have to change the shirt before you go to Real Madrid.’ I didn’t feel like joking because we had lost, but when I think about it now it amuses me ”, he assures.

Camavinga debuted a year ago in the Rennes, where he has become a star. Born in Angola to Congolese parents, the player arrived in France at the age of two and obtained citizenship at the end of 2019. With the Rennes He has a contract until 2022. The footballer assures that he dreams of participating in the Olympic Games and the Euro Cup, as well as one day in a World Cup. EFE.

