Real Madrid: Serio Ramos slits Florentino Pérez and responds to FC Barcelona. Culé reinforcement?

After confirming his departure from Real Madrid after not signing a contract renewal, the now former captain of the merengue team, Sergio Ramos, left a real ‘hot potato’ in the hands of the Club president, Florentino Pérez, ensuring that his departure is not due to economic differences, since he was already willing to sign for a year and under the conditions set by the board, but it was they who no longer respected the deal.

Ramos revealed that after lengthy negotiations, when he accepted the offer he had on the table for a year with a salary reduction, the club told him that it had “expired” and he had to leave.

“The club makes me an offer for a year with a lower salary, I want to emphasize and make it clear that money was never a problem, the president from my mouth already knew in recent months that mine was not economic. It was a matter of years, they offered me one and I wanted two for peace of mind. It was the only thing I asked, “he said at his farewell press conference.

“At this point, in this situation, in the last conversations I accept the offer with the lower salary and I am told that there is no longer an offer, within a period until June 30 that I am still a Real Madrid player. He tells me that even having given the ok to the last offer that was on the table, it had an expiration date and I had not found out, “he added.

“I don’t know why the offer expired, I can’t answer you because I don’t know. I understand that there is a friendly and negotiable deal, maybe I misunderstood it, but no one told me that it had an expiration date, “he explained.

Tint that did not reveal which person from the club communicated it to him: “They are private meetings that I want to keep that way. There are things that are talked about and that are personal. It was communicated to me through my agent a week ago and we were surprised. We understood that we were in a negotiation. I don’t hold any kind of resentment, I don’t want a confrontation because I stay with the family, with which it is a see you later; this is my home, my family, and they will always be in my heart. Sergio Ramos will return ”, he predicted.

A Sergio Ramos who assured not to regret anything he did during the negotiations and who will not say a bad word from the president, Florentino Pérez, despite his departure from Real Madrid.

“No, I don’t regret it at all. When Sergio Ramos buys my brand, he does it with its virtues and defects. And I like to always be me ”, he commented.

“My relationship with the president has been extraordinary, of father and son at the sports level and I will be eternally grateful to Florentino Pérez for allowing me to live this dream. I will not make statements against him. In the family there are discrepancies, but I am going to keep the last hug we have given each other. I’ve been putting the grudge aside over time. It made me and my family live a wonderful time and I want it to be remembered that way. I just like to tell the truth ”, he assured.

“I have not been able to do more,” Ramos defended himself.

Until this season, the captain of Real Madrid defended himself against the opinions that brand him as a nickel: “There have to be all kinds of opinions, but at least they verify information or know the story. In the club they knew that it was not an economic issue, it was years. I think that deep down I have earned it, but it has not been considered that way. A stage closes and another opens; things come like this ”.

Ramos acknowledged that they have been difficult times: “It has not been an easy stage because the fullness of happiness is when I jump to the field. With an injury that has been three months of relapses, although fortunately I can say that I have recovered, marvelously, it has been an accumulation of feelings and doubts. I would have liked to be here many more years; have the peace of mind of the contract that others have had. But I would have signed to have six difficult months and 15 and a half years of good times ”.

Recognizing that he is fully recovered, the Spanish center-back will begin to plan his future, which is “an issue” that they have not touched on yet. Of course, he ruled out returning to Sevilla and, above all, signing for Barcelona.

“We have not thought about the issue of any team at any time. As of January, I am free and enter the market, and there have been some other calls; but we have not had in mind to leave Real Madrid. From now on, we will look for a good option for me. Sevilla is the other club in my life, but to this day I do not contemplate that option as they do not contemplate it; it is a different moment ”.

“Barcelona is a resounding no like the new Bernabéu when it was grown up. It is impossible to see Ramos with the Barça shirt ”, he said.

Ramos also commented on how he would like to be remembered by Madrid fans: “I am one of those people who likes to be defined by others. Purity, I would stay. Every minute that I have jumped onto the field it has been me, I have left my soul and life for this entity and that is how I want to be remembered. With my strengths and weaknesses, but as a person of integrity ”, he declared.

In addition, he had words of affection for Zinedine Zidane and for the current Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he won the long-awaited Decima of which he will always be the great protagonist.

“For me, Zizou has earned not only being the best in history and one of the best in history. I have a great affection for him. He will always have a little hole in my heart for everything we have lived through, ”he commented.

“The subject of Ancelotti, when he came out as Real Madrid coach, I called him to congratulate him. Nothing more. There has been no conversation whatsoever. I have a special affection for the stage in which we were together, “he concluded.

